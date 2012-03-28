Rep's 'Othello' Mixes Old With New

The story of Shakespeare's <em>Othello </em>has taken many forms over the past 400 years. The <strong>Milwaukee Rep</strong> tackles the Moor of Venice this month in a decidedly modern production that mixes the ancient text with present-day iconography. Todd Edward Ivins, who produced the design elements for the Rep's <em>Cabaret </em>last season, looks to set the mood for <em>Othello</em> in a contemporary biker-gang setting.<em><br /><br />Othello </em>is a selection that Rep Artistic Director Mark Clements has wanted to produce for a long time. The play, one of Shakespeare's later works,<em> </em>presents a complex dynamic of politics and ambition. Rep newcomer Lindsay Smiling plays the outsider title character, and Gerard Neugent plays the villainous Iago. Clements hopes to portray Iago as a man of more complexity and depth than the surface-level villainy you typically see in this role.<br /><br />Clements considers himself to be a purist with Shakespeare's work, so there will be a deep respect for the text. The contemporary visuals of this production may defy audiences' expectations for what a Shakespearean show should look like, but expect the central inspirations and motivations behind the characters to remain intact.<br /><br />The Milwaukee Rep's production of <em>Othello </em>runs April 3-May 6. For ticket reservations, call 414-224-9490.<br /><br /><strong>Theater Happenings</strong><br /><br /> <ul> <li>The bizarre comedy <em>Mr. Marmalade</em> explores the life of a 4-year-old girl with an imaginary friend who is abusive to his personal assistant, does cocaine and enjoys porn. The show runs March 30-April 1, with a free preview March 29, at <strong>UW-Milwaukee's</strong> Kenilworth Studio 508. For more information, call 414-229-4308. </li> </ul> <ul> <li>From hit film to stage musical, <em>Shrek </em>makes it to the <strong>Milwaukee Theatre</strong> April 5-8. For ticket reservations, call 1-800-745-3000.</li> </ul>