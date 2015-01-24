A Return to 1984 in 2015 at the Alchemist

Contemporary British author Alan Moore once said: “Orwell was almost exactly wrong in a strange way. He thought the world would end with Big Brother watching us, but it ended with us watching Big Brother. x93 Next month, Alchemist Theatre and Bad Example give local audiences another opportunity to take Alan Moore a bit too literally. Big Brother comes to Bay View in February.

In March of 2012, there was a stage adaptation of George Orwell’s 1984 that found its way to the Alchemist Theatre. Slightly less than three years later, Bad Example Productions will be bringing an adaptation of George Orwell’s 1984 back to the stage of the Alchemist Theatre. If you don’t know why, then you’re probably not a very high-ranking member of the Inner-Party and thus do not have the proper security clearance to know why. If this is the case, then there is probably a pretty good chance that you are unaware that the show is being directed by the husband and wife team of David and Natasha Kaye. You may be similarly unburdened by knowledge of the fact that the cast includes the talented Josh Perkins as Winston Smith and the soothingly familiar voice of Randall Anderson (quite possibly as Big Brother.) You are also unlikely to be aware of the fact that the cast also includes Kate Thompson, Jim Dolaldson and Billy Ray Olsen.

War is peace, freedom is slavery and the show runs Feb. 5 - 21 at the Alchemist Theatre, which is located on 2569 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. Those interested in attending should contact Big Brother at the Alchemist Theatre.