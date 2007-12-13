Ring Around Comedy

UW-Milwaukee’s production of Ring Around The Moon was a little less than three hours long, but the time went by like it was only 90 minutes thanks to a fun production under the inspired direction of Michelle Lopez-Rios.

Working with UWM Department of Theatre’s relatively substantial budget, set designer R.H. Graham developed an impressively tasteful space for the upper-class mid-century farce. Darrel Cherney balanced dichotomies well in the lead roles of the sweet, innocent Frederic and his heartless, manipulative twin brother Hugo. Other notable performances included Jason Orlenko in the role of the unflappably precise family butler, Joshua, and Laura Katherina Sedlak as the sweet, working-class girl Hugo has hired to seduce Frederic. The show closed Dec. 9. UWM’s Mainstage Theatre Season continues with a production of John Steinbeck’s Of Mice and Men directed by the talented Rebecca Holderness in February.