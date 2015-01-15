Robert DuBac's MALE INTELLECT on Display This Month

× Expand Courtesy of Robert Dubac

The differences between men and women are funny. I know this. Although, after a class in the psychology of men and women in the mid 1990s, I also know that the only real difference is physical and biological. Everything else is a product of socialization. Everything. (Thank you Dr. Yoder. I don’t know if this was what you were trying to teach, but it’s what I learned.)

Of course, most people fall into a hazy understanding of the differences between men and women anyway. It makes good material for hack stand-up comics. I don’t think that Robert DuBac is necessarily a hack stand-up comic. The fact that he’s got a one-man show that he’s touring the country with would suggest otherwise, particularly as he is playing some of the bigger venues. This month, DuBac brings his The Male Intellect: An Oxymoron? to the Marcus Center’s Vogel Hall. He poses the question, “what do women want? x93 Then he answers the question as a variety of stock characters. At least...that’s what I’d gotten out of the promo video. Here, have a look:

So...that’s what’s coming to a small stage at the Marcus Center near the end of the month. He seems nice enough. He's probably even quite harmless. Could be fun if you’re in the right mood for it. Robert DuBac’s: The Male Intellect: An Oxymoron? runs Jan 23 and 24 at the Marcus Center. For ticket reservations, click here.