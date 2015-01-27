Saving Throw vs. Comedy: D&D Onstage in February

February is kind of a weird month for the local stage. One element of that weirdness might be blamed on Gygax and Arneson. How does it happen that February ends up having a couple of different shows prominently featuring Dungeons & Dragons? Weird, right? It’s like the Milwaukee stage rolled a weird number on some random encounter table or something.

Okay, the first comes to the stage at UWM. The New Directions Series presents Qui Nguyen’s She Kills Monsters. It’s the story of a woman finding the D&D notebook of her younger sister. It’s referred to as “a comedic romp into the world of fantasy role-playing games. x93 It’s been fun following the occasional post by director Levi Miles on Facebook. Evidently part of the rehearsal process actually included the cast learning to play D&D.

She Kills Monsters runs Feb. 12 - 15 at Kenilworth Studio 508. For more information, visit UWM’s Peck School of the Arts.

Then at month's end, James Boland and company present No Dice: Improv D&D. If I’m not mistaken, James Boland has done this before, but I’m not sure if he’s got enough experience points to advance to the next level on it. Still--it does sound like fun. Here’s the promo copy form the Facebook invite.

“From the land of Hilaria comes Bolan the Comedian--funniest warrior of the realm with his macerophone and mighty sword Crowdslayer . x93

The show takes place on Feb. 28 at ComedySportz Milwaukee on 420 S. 1st St. The show runs 8:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. For more information, visit the Facebook event page.