More Schmeatre In Racine

Over Our Head Players continues its reasonably long-running sketch comedy program with a series of performances in June. Theatre/Schmeatre continues its Second City-inspired mix of topical and irreverent short, unrelated original sketches.

And "In homage to the format of Saturday Night Live," each show features performances from area musicians. There's a different musical act every performance. Performers include: Untrained Laymen, The Smiler Grogan Case, Katie Todd and Katie Lafond.

Theatre/Schmeatre runs June 8th through the 16th at the theatre on 318 Sixth Street in Racine. For ticket reservations, call 262-632-6802 or visit OOHP's online.