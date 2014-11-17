Séance at MGAC

From Stonewall Rebellion to the outbreak of the AIDS epidemic, the latter part of the last century was a very explosive and dramatic time for a large, tragically shadowed portion of the culture. At the end of this month in conjunction with World AIDS Day, The Milwaukee Gay Arts Center presents Séance: Signs of Life from Another Room.

It’s a program featuring spoken word, music and theatre woven together from those gay artists lost to AIDS. Performers include Peter Zehren, Michael Keiley, Erico Ortiz, Martin McNamee, Tom Welcenbach and pianist Samuel McClain.

The show runs Nov. 28 - 30 at the MGAC on 801 S. 2nd St. For more information, visit Séance’s page on Brown Paper Tickets.