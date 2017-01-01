Season's Readings

×

Vanity Theatre, which recently performed a staged reading of a drama set on a family farm, brings another staged reading to the Tenth Street Theatre next Monday and Tuesday. Yuletide is playwright Erik Ebarp’s take on the holidays follows the story of the Wikströms--a Swedish family gathering for the upcoming holiday. Their plans are unwittingly effected by a pair of spirits who have their own plans for the family celebration. The staging will take place in the midst of In Tandem’s run of Scrooge In Rouge in the same space. Linda Freund’s set for that show should make for a cozy backdrop for this staged reading as well.

Vanity Theatre’s reading of Yuletide runs December 14 and 15 at the Tenth Street Theatre.