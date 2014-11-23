More Sedaris Next Month: Santaland Diaries with Theatrical Tendencies

The first friday of next month, Theatre Gigante welcomes Michael Stebbins for David Sedaris’ Holidays on Ice in Walker’s Point. The exact same time as that show is opening, Theatrical Tendencies launches its staging of Sedaris’ The Santaland Diaries at the Milwaukee LGBT Community Center. It’s a Joe Mantelloe stage adaptation directed by Mark E. Schuster featuring Jim Lautenbach.

I’d mentioned before that it’s kind of disorienting hearing anyone else’s voice doing material by David Sedaris. His voice has a very distinctive quality about it that is very familiar to many public radio listeners. I can vouch for Lautenbach’s stage presence, though. I’ve seen him in a few shows over the years. While his voice is quite distinctively different from Sedaris’, he’s a stage presence that should pair rather nicely with Sedaris’ material.

Theatrical Tendencies’ staging of The Santaland Diaries runs Dec 5 - 14 at the Milwaukee LGBT Community Center on 1110 N. Market St. #2. For more information, visit Theatrical Tendencies online.