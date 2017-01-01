Shakespeare In The Park With Alverno

×

A group of friends met at a pizza place in Kenosha in early 1992. There they started plans that ultimately developed into The Midwest Children’s Theatre. The educational theatre group has worked extensively with area schools over the years. The group evolved as creative groups tend to do. Now the group is known as Optimist Theatre.

The Optimist Theatre recently decided that it might be a good idea to launch free Shakespeare in the Park in Milwaukee. The idea seems to have gotten quite a bit of traction. Optimist recently announced its first production: The Tempest. (Not a bad show to start on.) The production, scheduled to run June 18th – 27th will feature Rep Resident Actor James Pickering in the role of Prospero. A free show in the park with Pickering in a major role sounds like it could attract quite a few people. The park in question will be the courtyard of Alverno College. Space is likely to be quite limited. Updates can be found at the theatre’s website.

Optimist Theatre will be presenting a fundraiser for Milwaukee Shakespeare in the Park on January 30th at 7:00pm. The Optimist will host a program it's calling Brave New World,--a reading of Act V, Scene 1 of the Tempest featuring James Pickering. The proghram also features a performance by Philip Earl Johnson in character as the clown "MooNie the Magnif'Cent," and the music of The Jeanna Salzer Trio.

Brave New World takes place at the Teaching, Learning and Technology Center 3400 S. 43rd Street. Admission is $35 per person. All proceeds go to support Shakespeare In The Park.