Sherlock Holmes Out of Town: Irregulars with First Stage

Liz Shipe’s Sherlock Holmes and the Regrettable Engagement sees a staging at Old World Wisconsin this weekend. The second in Shipe’s Holmes trilogy casts the audience in the role of the Baker Street Irregulars aiding Holmes at key points in the story. Meanwhile, closer to home, Holmes is missing in First Stage’s world premiere of Sherlock Holmes: The Baker Street Irregulars. It’s a world-premiere staging of an adaptation of the Tony Lee graphic novels. Sherlock Holmes is missing and it’s left to the Holmes’ gang of street kids to defend Victorian London from the criminal mastermind believed to by Professor Moriarty.

Sherlock Holmes: The Baker Street Irregulars runs Oct. 17 - Nov. 15 at the Todd Wehr Theater in the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts. For more information, visit. First Stage online