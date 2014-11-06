Shrek in High School

Divine Savior Holy Angels High School opens its production of Shrek The Musical. What had started out on a Seattle try-out back in 2008 and then moved on to Broadway has gradually opened itself up through a series of tours and various smaller local productions all over the world until only relatively recently. The first local high school to tackle the project is DSHA, which will be launching kind of a huyge production featuring over 50 students onstage and another 20 backstage.

It’s a big, professional-style production. It takes 90 minutes for the actor playing Shrek to get into make-up alone. With sets and costuming and everything, this is much bigger and more elaborate high school show than one might expect.

Performances of DSHA’s Shrek The Musical runs Nov. 7 - 9 at Divine Savior Holy Angels High School 4257 North 100th Street. For ticket reservations, visit DSHA online.