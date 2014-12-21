Sing Along Oz with Skylight on New Year’s Eve

Any live stage show that overlaps the end of the year could potentially have something special planned for that final night of the year. Skylight Music Theatre will be having a special performance of The Wizard of Oz the evening Dec. 31. This year New Year’s Eve lands in the middle of the week. It’s always kind of a strangely disorienting state of affairs: begin the week in one year and end it in the next. This time around, Skylight is inviting audiences to follow the yellow brick road into 2015 with a special Sing Along Wizard of Oz. The show has been running for nearly a month now it ends its run just days into 2015. For those who haven’t had a chance to see it and those who loved it enough to want to go on a date with it for New Years Eve, the Skylight hosts a special evening with the show. According to official copy, “humming, whistling, singing and yes, use of cell phones is strongly encouraged during the show! x93

Audiences will be encouraged to do all those things they don’t normally do in a live theatre in the last few moments of the year. The Wizard of Oz New Year’s Eve Sing Along starts at 8 p.m. on Dec. 31. For ticket reservations, visit click here.

