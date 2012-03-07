Skylight Music's Romantic 'Daddy Long Legs'

Based on Jean Webster's progressive novel from 1912, John Caird and Paul Gordon's <em>Daddy Long Legs </em>has the potential to be a deep, socially conscious romantic-comedy musical. Preliminary outings of this story about a woman earning a college degree at the dawn of the 20th century have met with acclaim. The Milwaukee premiere takes place at <strong>Skylight Music</strong> <strong>Theatre</strong> this month. (The Skylight has joined a consortium of groups premiering the work all over the United States.)<br /><br />The musical features Broadway actress Megan McGinnis as the young Jerusha Abbott, an orphan who is being put through college by a mysterious benefactor who writes her letters but refuses to identify himself. McGinnis, who has appeared in <em>Les Misérables</em> and <em>The Diary of Anne Frank</em>, has a fresh-faced, wide-eyed presence that makes her seem very youthful. Rob Hancock stars as mysterious benefactor Jervis Pendleton. Hancock has the charisma to match McGinnis' beauty. That Hancock also looks like a soap opera star is no accidenthe had a bit part on the TV soap “Guiding Light.”<br /><br />The Skylight Music Theatre's production of <em>Daddy Long Legs </em>runs March 9-April 1 at the Broadway Theatre Center's Cabot Theatre. For ticket reservations, call 414-291-7800.<strong><br /><br />Theater Happenings</strong><br /><br /> <ul> <li>Next week, <strong>Soulstice Theatre</strong> presents the regional premiere of <em>Nocturne</em>, a play by the author of <em>Red Light Winter</em>, Adam Rapp. The story of a young man coming to terms with an auto accident that killed his sister 15 years ago runs March 8-24 at the Keith Tamsett Theatre. For ticket reservations, call 414-481-2800.</li> </ul> <ul> <li><strong>UW-Milwaukee Theatre</strong> stages the story of prep school officials considering a Faustian bargain involving the teaching of “intelligent design.” The John Walch drama <em>The Nature of Mutation </em>takes place March 7-11 at the Peck School of the Arts' Mainstage Theatre. Call 414-229-4308 for ticket reservations.</li> </ul>