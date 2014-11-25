Skylight Music Theatre’s Yellow Brick Road

× Expand Mark Frohna

The lights dim and images of clouds are rendered upon the Cabot Theatre’s curtain before its rise. We are introduced to all the familiar characters within a 1930s Dust Bowl setting and then, as we all know, the weather turns sour. The house beings to spin on stage and actors with props—include the flying cow—impressively pantomime being caught up within the tornado’s swirling winds. This is no simple musical retelling of L. Frank Baum’s The Wizard of Oz at Skylight Music Theatre, but a fantastical journey with captivating stage feats and outstanding performers directed superbly by Linda Brovsky.

Scenic and Lighting Designer Peter Dean Beck is full of ingenuity and helps you forget you’re watching a performance on stage. Aunt Em’s house is realistic and we get a full view of this great set piece as Dorothy swirls within the storm. The transition to the Land of Oz is smooth, with a soft evolution from blacks and greys to projected flowers, colorful bushes and a feel-good backdrop. Emerald City is everything that a child imagines it would be. Scenery changes are effectively incorporated, with actors positioning set pieces between and during scenes—the transitions sometimes even adding to the scene. The imagination is fully engaged. Combined with this are wonderful costumes, which, along with the sets, are all original to Skylight. Costume Designer Kristy Leigh Hall shone with the munchkins’ outfits. There are no children in the production, so the unique hooped garment design over wheeled stools was dazzling.

Susan Wiedmeyer is charming as Dorothy, bringing the character to life with full-bodied vocals and excellent characterization reminiscent of the movie. The connection between Dorothy and Toto (played in this performance by a 2-year-old cairn terrier named Hillie) is palpable. Andrew Verela’s Lion is played quite brilliantly, especially in “King of the Forest, x93 where he more subtly uses the familiar boisterous vibrato and gives his “courage x93 speech with a more tongue-in-cheek humor. Doug Clemons’ Tin Man stands out while bidding Dorothy farewell—half the audience was sniffling—and Ryan Cappleman radiantly executed the Scarecrow’s made-of-straw movements. Equally impressive is Liz Norton’s Wicked Witch, who brings out a dramatic side to the Witch that adds new depth to the character’s wickedness.

A wonderful story for every age, this is a must-see production.

Skylight Musical Theatre’s The Wizard of Oz runs through Jan. 4. For tickets call 414-291-7800 or visit skylightmusictheatre.org.