Sondheim's 'Sunday in the Park' at Skylight

<p> Stephen Sondheim, the mind behind <em>Sweeney Todd</em> and <em>A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum</em>, is unquestionably talented. His work makes it easy for programmers of musical theater. After all, Sondheim sells ticketsand so his work often ends up being produced. However, <strong>Skylight Music</strong> <strong>Theatre</strong>'s upcoming <em>Sunday in the Park With George </em>boasts much more than simply being another production of Sondheim.<br /><br />The team of Bill Theisen and Richard Carsey directs the upcoming Skylight production. An indispensable part of the company for years, stage director Theisen has the right kind of passion, experience and familiarity with the group to create a stunning production of most anything. Music director Carsey has worked with Theisen on many shows, perhaps most memorably on Skylight's <em>Beyond the Ingénue</em>.<br /><br />The cast is similarly stunning. Broadway/Off Broadway talent Sean Allan Krill plays George amid an ensemble that features some remarkable local talent, including musical comedy great Alison Mary Forbes, the magnetic Bryce Lord, comic nice guy Rick Pendzich and the distinct, memorable Karen Estrada.<br /><br />Skylight Music Theatre's production of <em>Sunday in the Park With George </em>runs May 18-June 10 at the Broadway Theatre Center's Cabot Theatre. For ticket reservations, call 414-291-7800.<strong><br /><br />Theater Happenings</strong><strong></strong></p> <ul> <li><strong>Boulevard Theatre </strong>opens the Milwaukee premiere of <em>Cowboy Versus Samurai<strong> </strong></em>next weekend. The story of an Asian man in Wyoming facing a crisis of cultural identity comes to life in a production starring David Lee and Veronica Sotelo. The show runs May 23-June 24. For ticket reservations, call 414-744-5757.</li> </ul> <p><strong><br /></strong></p> <ul> <li><strong>Sunset Playhouse </strong>presents the remarkable true story of a con artist in New York with its production of John Guare's <em>6 Degrees of Separation</em>. The 1990 drama of a man trying to pass himself off as the son of Sidney Poitier runs May 24-June 10. For ticket reservations, call 262-782-4430</li> </ul> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p><strong>TAGS for Preview: </strong>Stephen Sondheim, play, Sweeney Todd, Funny Thing Happened, Sunday in the Park With George, Skylight, musical, theater, Milwaukee, Bill Theisen, Richard Carsey, Skylight, Sean Allan Krill, Alison Mary Forbes, Bryce Lord, Rick Pendzich, Karen Estrada</p> <p> </p> <p><strong>TAGS for Happenings</strong>: Boulevard Theatre, Milwaukee, theater, Cowboy Versus Samurai, Wyoming, Asian, David Lee, Veronica Sotelo, Sunset Playhouse, Elm Grove, John Guare, 6 Degrees of Separation, Sidney Poitier</p>