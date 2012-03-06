Soulstice’s Latest to benefit Children’s Hospital’s Bereavement Program

×

The subject of infant mortality has been the focus of a great deal of concern in Milwaukee. And while it’s very, very, very important to focus on the importance of avoiding careless infant death, the problems of parents dealing with the loss of a child can easily be overlooked. What can you say, it’s a tragedy, right?

Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin has established an integrated bereavement program to help parents dealing with the loss of a child at the hospital involving professional consultation. The program is provided free of charge. Of course, money for the program does have to come from somewhere and donations are accepted. As a part of its continuing mission to help the community it is a part of Soulstice Theatre is donating a portion of the ticket sales of its latest show to Children’s Hospital’s Bereavement Program.

Adam Rapp’s Nocturne makes its regional debut with Soulstice in a show opening this week. The show has parallels to the charity it is donating to. A teenage boy is dealing with the accidental death of his little sister in an auto accident. He was driving. The family is torn apart. This has the potential to be very, very deeply moving drama. And part of the proceeds help a really good cause.

Soulstice Theatre’s production of Adam Rapp’s Nocturne runs March 9th -24th at the Keith Tamsett Theatre on 3770 South Pennsylvania Avenue. For ticket reservations, call 414-481-2800. For more information about the Bereavement Program, visit Children’s Hospital Online.