Klare Productions with Artistic Director Katie O'Regan is staging a production of The Sound of Music in Cedarburg at the end of next month. The producer responsible for The Dream Cafe Musical! will be bringing The Sound of Music to the stage. Produced with Klare Productions Theater, the show is specifically designed for a Junior cast. So the show is streamlined for a shorter attention span.

The musical is being staged at The Community Center in Cedarburg. A musical hasn’t been staged there in fifteen years. At one point, the gymnasium/theater was the one place where all the theater in Cedarburg was performed. Katie O’Regan brings theater back to the community center with the production.

O’Regan’s Jr. production of The Sound of Music runs March 27 - 29. For ticket reservation, visit klareproductions.org.