Spitfire Grill In West Bend

It's a busy upcoming weekend for openings in metro Milwaukee, but that doesn't mean there aren't things going on just a little further out. One of the shows NOT opening in Milwaukee this coming weekend is the latest production of the Wisconsin-based musical The Spitfire Grill. The Fred Alley/James Valcq story gets staged about once a year with recent productions being staged by the Skylight Opera, Acacia Theatre and Marquette.
The story of a young woman out of prison looking for a new start in a small town makes it to the stage in West Bend this time around as UW-Washington County presents its production of the popular musical.
Milwaukee native Meaghan Morrissey stars as Percy. Professor Brad Ford directs the show. This is his 27th season in West Bend. There's a whole lot of comedy opening-up in the city of Milwaukee this weekend (something like 4 or 5 shows total.) The Spitfire Grill is a really compelling musical drama . . . one of a handful to make it to Milwaukee in the past few years that actually has some substance to it. This could be a really nice trip West for the weekend-an opportunity to see some emerging talent just outside Milwaukee county.
UW-Washington County's production of The Spitfire Grill runs November 12 - 15th at the campus theatre on 400 University Drive in West Bend.