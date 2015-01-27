Splinter Group Premieres ‘3 For The Road’

Splinter Group presents the world premiere of Tony DiMurro’s 3 For The Road . “The premise of the show is an exploration of three individuals who struggle with a haunting desire to escape their lives, x93 says Splinter Group’s artistic director and co-director of the show, Jim Farrell. “ 3 For The Road is three short plays that are connected by theme. The people in the play for whatever reason feel a compulsion to leave their lives, to check out in a way and go live on the road. It’s a very still play with a raw power. x93 Co-Director Jake Brockmann oversees the first piece, in which Farrell performs, while Farrell directs the second and third pieces. Recorded original music by Kat Wodtke accompanies the show. Farrell says, “She came to one rehearsal to see what we were doing, then she went home and stayed up all night writing the most incredible songs that fit the show perfectly. x93

New York playwright DiMurro describes his script as “a quiet and somewhat risky piece x93 that he didn’t send to a lot of people. But he and Farrell acted and owned a theater company in New York together in the ’80s, so when Farrell asked if DiMurro had anything he could look at for Splinter Group, he sent 3 For The Road . Farrell loved it right away. “He understood it immediately, x93 says DiMurro. “I am extremely grateful to be working with the Splinter Group. It is an exciting and dynamic company. x93 Farrell adds, “The show kicks ass and I’m proud of everyone involved. x93

3 For The Road runs Feb. 6-22 at the Marian Center for Nonprofits, 3211 S. Lake Drive. For tickets, call 414-935-2207 or visit splinter-group.org.

Theatre Happenings:

■ Michael Gene Sullivan’s adaptation of George Orwell’s novel 1984 comes to Alchemist Theatre (2569 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.) Feb. 5-21. We find Winston Smith already detained by the Party; he witnesses a reenactment of his traitorous actions to prove his guilt. For tickets, visit thealchemisttheatre.com.

■ Spread The Nudes is the story of Christian rock band Spread the News, who are grappling with questions like, “Can we have a Jewish drummer? x93 and “Did the Pray Away the Gay Camp ‘cure’ our bassist? x93 alongside the annoyance of their misunderstood band name. Giant Spider Productions’ lewd musical (which contains no actual nudity) runs at Arcade Theatre (161 W. Wisconsin Ave.) Feb. 6-21. For tickets, email giantspidermke@gmail.com or visit giantspiderproductions.com.

■ Waukesha Civic Theatre presents Ray Cooney’s Funny Money . In this hilarious farce, Henry Perkins accidentally picks up the wrong suitcase, which to his surprise is filled with money. He decides to keep it and inevitably shenanigans ensue. Show runs Feb. 6-22 at 264 W. Main St., Waukesha; for tickets, call 262-547-0708 or visit waukeshacivictheatre.org.

■ Over Our Heads Players presents its 11th annual Snowdance 10 Minute Comedy Festival , a competition of original comedies from around the globe. Judges choose the best 10-minute comedies to produce and audiences vote on who should win the cash prize. Snowdance runs Feb. 6-March 8 at 318 Sixth St., Racine. For tickets, call 262-632-6802 or visit overourheadplayers.org.