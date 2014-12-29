Spread the Nudes at the UC in February

× Expand Spread the Nudes: Christian Rock. Heathen Show. / via Facebook

Some time ago, I saw the touring production of Altar Boyz when it rolled through town. I liked the spirit of the show, which satirized Christian rock by way of a troubled boy band, but I felt it played the satire a little safe all too often. It may have been trying to appeal to both actual Christians who wanted to have a laugh at religion AND people who were a lot less sympathetic. I think that may have compromised its artistic credibility a bit . This is, of course, only speculation.

I’m hoping for better things from the local-written and produced Spread the Nudes. The subtitle is “Christian Rock. Heathen Show. x93 So it might be looking to be a bit more edgy. Where as Altar Boyz played-up the comedy in having a Jewish member, Spread the Nudes sees their Jewish band member (a drummer) and raises them one burly gay bassist who’s really attracted to the rest of the band. So it seems like Giant Spider Productions’ original musical comedy might be a bit edgier than bigger, more commercial things blowing around various glitzy stages all over the country. As it says on the Giant Spider webpage: "This is a rude, crewd, and lewd show a la Book of Mormon and Avenue Q. (There is no actual nudity in the show)"

This is the next show for Giant Spider, which previously had staged a local production of the Evil Dead musical at the Underground Collaborative. This show is also scheduled to run at the U.C. Spread the Nudes: runs Feb. 6 - 14. Tickets and show times will be announced soon. For more information, visit the show’s Facebook event page or say hello to the Giant Spider online.