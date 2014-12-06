Spring Awakening Next Month at the Greendale Community Theatre

× Expand Greendale Community Theatre

It would probably be a bit misleading to say that Spring Awakening is a musical for people who hate musicals. That being said, I don ’t particularly like musicals and I do particularly like Spring Awakening . The coming of age musical set in a time of crippling social conservatism is passionate and heartfelt in a way that few musicals are.

Next month, the Greendale Community Theatre will be staging its production of the alt-rock musical based on an 1891 German drama. Director (and impressively talented actress in her own right) Amber Smith brings the show to the stage of Greendale High School...which is kind of interesting considering it’s a play about teenagers discovering the complexity of sexuality among other things.

Amber Smith from the press release:

“We've all been (or currently are) teenagers and experienced all the naiveté, the angst, the fear, the anger, and depression at one point or another. This show really drives home the point that parents and kids need to talk to each other, listen to each other and learn from each other. Now more than ever before. x93

Greendale Community Theatre’s production of Spring Awakening runs Jan 10 - 17 at the Greendale High School Auditorium. For ticket information. click here.