A Steampunk Midsummer Night’s Dream in Late Winter

× Expand Thinkstock / Getty Images

Steampunk is an inherently aesthetic that can be delicately wrapped around just about everything. In relatively recent memory, Milwaukee Chamber Theatre found the aesthetic a remarkably natural fit for its production of Around the World in 80 Days . This month, UW Parkside is staging a production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream which will be using steampunk as its central design aesthetic. A quick jostling of the play against the world of steampunk in the back of my mind shows some really interesting opportunities that UW-Parkside is presented with. Chicago-based Visiting Guest Artist Matt Schwader (who has done work with the APT) directs the production.

UW-Parkside’s production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream runs March 6 - 13 at the Main Stage Theatre. For more information, visit uwp.edu. An interview with the director can also be found here.