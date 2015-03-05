A Steampunk Midsummer Night’s Dream in Late Winter

by

Steampunk is an inherently aesthetic that can be delicately wrapped around just about everything. In relatively recent memory, Milwaukee Chamber Theatre found the aesthetic a remarkably natural fit for its production of Around the World in 80 Days . This month, UW Parkside is staging a production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream which will be using steampunk as its central design aesthetic. A quick jostling of the play against the world of steampunk in the back of my mind shows some really interesting opportunities that UW-Parkside is presented with. Chicago-based Visiting Guest Artist Matt Schwader (who has done work with the APT) directs the production.

UW-Parkside’s production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream runs March 6 - 13 at the Main Stage Theatre. For more information, visit uwp.edu. An interview with the director can also be found here.