She Stoops To Conquer Whitewater

UW-Whitewater presents the classic Oliver Goldsmith comedy

by

 

The end of April things get pleasant. The weather is generally more hospitable and everything seems to be well on its way towards summer. Just the right time for a trip out of town for an 18th century comedy of manners in Whitewater. 

 

On April 24th, UW-Whitewater presents it production of Oliver Goldsmith's She Stoops To Conquer. The terrifyingly beautiful Kate looks to discover the true charm of a man reduced to babbling around her. In order to soften her effect, she disguises herself as a barmaid. Sounds perfectly rational. What could go wrong? 

 

The show runs through April 28th at the Barnett Theatre in the Greenhill Center for the Arts. For ticket reservations, call 262-472-2222 or visit UW-W Online.

 