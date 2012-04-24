She Stoops To Conquer Whitewater

×

The end of April things get pleasant. The weather is generally more hospitable and everything seems to be well on its way towards summer. Just the right time for a trip out of town for an 18th century comedy of manners in Whitewater.

On April 24th, UW-Whitewater presents it production of Oliver Goldsmith's She Stoops To Conquer. The terrifyingly beautiful Kate looks to discover the true charm of a man reduced to babbling around her. In order to soften her effect, she disguises herself as a barmaid. Sounds perfectly rational. What could go wrong?

The show runs through April 28th at the Barnett Theatre in the Greenhill Center for the Arts. For ticket reservations, call 262-472-2222 or visit UW-W Online.