Stop Kiss Upcoming At Soulstice

So two people are out late at night. They share a first kiss. They both happen to be women. So they get attacked. One of them is hospitalized. It can be rough enough for anyone to start a relationship. It’s that much more difficult when it happens under extreme stress. The matter is explored in depth in Diana Son’s late-1990s drama Stop Kiss. It’s being staged this coming March by Theatrical Tendencies.

The two women in question are being played by two very talented actresses. Amber Smith plays Sara. Sara’s from the midwest. She’s recently moved to New York. She’s teaching an emelentary school in the Bronx. She’s the one who is hospitalized. Not only a talented actress, Smith recently had her first experience directing. Her directing debut was with Spring Awakening at Greendale Community Theatre not too long ago.

Amanda Carson plays Callie. Callie has lived in New York for 11 years. She’s a traffic reporter. When the two are attacked, she helps nurse Sara back to health. Carson comes to this production fresh from an emotionally gripping performance in a production of The Last Five Years with All In Productions.

The show is being directed by Mark Neufang. He’s a really good actor, too.

Theatrical Tendencies’ staging of Stop Kiss runs Mar 13 - 28 at Soulstice Theatre on 3770 S Pennsylvania Ave. For ticket reservations, visit Theatrical Tendencies.