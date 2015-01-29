Stuck with Memories in Port Washington

× Expand Courtesy of Memories Ben Johnson and Megan Ann Jacobs star in Stuck

Neil Haven’s Stuck is beginning to prove to be an enduring light comedy. The premise is fun: an agoraphobic elevator operator in a contemporary retro Milwaukee hotel lives inside the elevator she operates. Naturally, she runs into a lot of people on the job passing through the elevator. Her name is Ella and she’s actually a very charming character regardless of who plays her. (I’ve seen a couple of different productions. It really IS a fun, light, little comedy.)

The latest production of Haven’s comedy comes to Memories Dinner Theatre in Port Washington this month as yet another romantic show asserts itself onstage this Valentine’s season.

Memories’ staging of Stuck runs Feb. 13 - 22. For ticket reservations and more information, click here.