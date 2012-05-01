Sunset Auditions For CHARITY

×

For Ray Jivoff, may begins with a thoroughly charming appearance in Skylight Music Theatre's production of Things That Go Ding! That show closes this coming weekend. A couple of weeks after the final performance of THAT show, Jivoff will be in Elm Grove looking to cast for the Sunset Playhouse's production of Sweet Charity.

The classic '60's musical makes it to the Sunset for a production that runs July 12th through August 5th. Jivoff directs the show, which is looking to assemble a cast of 9 men and 12 women ages 20 - 50.

Auditions for Sweet Charity run May 20th-21st from 7pm - 10pm. Possible callbacks would take place on May 26th from 10 am - 2pm. Rehearsals run June 3rd - July 11th.

To audition, download, print and fill out the audition form available online.

Bring it with you to the audition. Come prepared with 32 bars of music in your key; accompanist will be provided. Auditioners are also asked to prepare a short monologue (1 minute or shorter) and should be prepared to dance.

Auditions take place at the Sunset Playhouse on 800 Elm Grover Road in Elm Grove.