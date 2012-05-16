Sunset's Shining 'Three Little Pigs'

The best children's fare of any kind is a delicate balance. It should be fun and entertaining for kids and those accompanying them, it should be educational without being too obvious and, if it's really good, it should instill a few moral lessons without getting heavy-handed. Sunset Playhouse's <em>Three Little Pigs: Part 2<strong> </strong></em>managed all of this with graceful fluidity.<br /><br />Matt Huebsch cleverly played Mason, the oldest of the three pigs from fairy-tale lore, who had the foresight to build his house out of bricks. Andrea Moser and Tim Higgins played the other two. At first, neither of the other two seems terribly efficient at doing anything, but Mason helps them to work as a team to fend off the returning threat of the Big Bad Wolf.<br /><br />Written by Erika Navin with the aid of the cast, the show effectively engaged kids of different ages. Without compromising the fun, <em>Three Little Pigs: Part 2</em> outlined the importance of people with diverse talents and temperaments working together to deal with problems that won't go away. Considering that we adults haven't yet figured this out, pointing it out to young kids is a really good idea.<br /><br />The production made the most of its limited budget. Liz Shipe's costume design avoided visual clichés to create a fresh feel, and Evan Crain's backdrop was painted with warmth and emotion. Look closely and you'll see three pigs flying in a painting over the mantel.<br /><br />Sunset Playhouse's <em>Three Little Pigs: Part 2<strong> </strong></em>ran for one weekend, closing the company's “Bug in a Rug” children's series for the season. More interactive kid-friendly fare continues next month with a variety of theater classes for youth ages 3-18. For more information, visit <a href="http://www.sunsetplayhouse.com" target="_blank">www.sunsetplayhouse.com</a>.