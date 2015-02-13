T.I.M. to Take a Tumble Through the Cycle

I’d always thought it might be fun to write an opera about the cycles of a washing machine. That doesn’t really have anything to do with the rest of this blog. I just think that it’d be cool. That’s all. I guess the big segue here is that there are a lot of different variations on musical theatre. One of them happens to be a song cycle. (Although I guess I might prefer the rinse of even the spin cycle.) This month, T.I.M. The Improvised Musical takes on the song cycle as a format.

Normally, T.I.M. improvises an American Musical entirely on the spot. This month, with a cast of only four, they’re trying something new. The idea is to have each improvised character living in one central location. The musical-narrative improvisation moves out from there. Sounds like an interesting experiment in something a lot more intimate than a traditional improvised musical.

The cast of four includes: Jacob D. Bach, Nevin Langhus, Danny Rockey and Hayley San Fillippo.

TIM PRESENTS: An Improvised Song Cycle takes place on Feb. 19 at 7:30 p.m. at ComedySportz Milwaukee on 420 S. 1st St. For more information about T.I.M., visit timthemusical.com.