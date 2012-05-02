In Tandem Finds Farce in 'Veronica's Position'

As the presidential election picks up speed, <strong>In Tandem Theatre </strong>closes its season with a comedy set in Washington, D.C. The Rich Orloff comedy <em>Veronica's Position<strong> </strong></em>is a contemporary farce involving a famous pair of middle-aged actors who have agreed to appear in a Broadway-bound stage production of <em>Hedda Gabler</em>.<br /><br />Formerly married, leading woman Veronica and leading man Philip find themselves involved in contrasting relationships. Orloff mixes things up with a few other characters, and the play gets delightfully complicated in the way that so often happens in comedies of this sort.<br /><br />Tiffany Vance and Steve Koehler play the estranged Veronica and Philip. Vance and Koehler, who appeared as feuding husband and wife in the 2010 production of In Tandem's <em>Art of Murder</em>, have a history of creating entertaining antagonism. T. Stacy Hicks, also a veteran of that 2010 production, plays Veronica's personal assistant. Hicks portrays the spirit of efficiency, a character who finds himself drawn to a controversial photographer played by the charismatic Joe Fransee. The talented Libby Amato adds to the cast as the hot young director for <em>Hedda Gabler</em>. Once again, In Tandem has pulled together a cast with a knack for comedy.<br /><br />In Tandem's production of <em>Veronica's Position<strong> </strong></em>runs May 4-20 at the Tenth Street Theatre. For ticket reservations, call 414-271-1371.<strong><br /><br />Theater Happenings</strong><strong><br /><br /></strong> <ul> <li><strong>Soulstice Theatre </strong>presents the regional premiere of John Kolvenbach's drama<em> Goldfish</em>.The play, which explores the nature of legacy in an emotionally affecting ensemble piece, runs May 3-19 at 3770 S. Pennsylvania Ave., St. Francis. For ticket reservations, call 414-481-2800.</li> </ul> <ul> <li><strong>Waukesha Civic Theatre </strong>opens the award-winning musical <em>Miss Saigon</em> this week. Directed by Mark E. Schuster, the Vietnam War love story runs May 4-20. For ticket reservations, call 262-547-0708.</li> </ul> <ul> <li>The touring production of the hit musical <em>In the Heights </em>makes it to the<strong> Milwaukee Theatre</strong> May 4-5. For ticket reservations, call 1-800-745-3000.</li> </ul>