As it looks to secure funds for upcoming endeavors, In Tandem Theatre will be hosting a rather classy-sounding gala fundraiser this May at the historic Pritzlaff building in the Third Ward. The classic cream city brick has been around since 1875. In keeping with the historic mood in the space, In Tandem%uFFFDs fundraiser is going back to an era when the building was only . . . uhh . . . fifty years old or so.

All That Jazz will be a 1920%uFFFDs-themed fundraiser set to appear at the Pritzlaff from 7pm-mdnight on Friday, May 20th. Tickets for the fundraiser run $50 per person. Reservations can e made by calling 414-271-1371.