In Tandem’s Trip to the Holidays with ‘Cudahy Carolers’

× Expand Photo by Mark Frohna

In Tandem Theatre’s A Cudahy Caroler Christmas returns to the Tenth Street Theatre this holiday season. In what has been announced as his final appearance in the role, In Tandem co-founder Chris Flieller shows deft comic charm as Stasch, a man desperately trying to get an estranged group of singers back together for one holiday performance.

The locally based comedy shows some signs of wear. Some references feel a little dated. It’s still as enjoyable as ever, though. This year, newcomer Jocelyn Ridgely plays Wanda, infusing fresh appeal in the role of Stasch’s aggressive would-be love interest. Megan Kaminsky brings cartoony warmth to the stage as aspiring water ski queen Nellie. Samantha Sostarich continues to settle quite nicely into the role of drunken librarian singer. Others in the ensemble work together with an engaging chemistry that has developed over time.

The comedy has never been deep, but the sentiment is strong. Even if the musical end of the show feels occasionally weak, it remains deeply satisfying to see traditional Christmas songs gutted, given new lyrics and new life. It would be so easy to let the show coast on cheap humor and local references. More than simply novelty parodies of Christmas songs, the music is animated by a soul and reaches profound depth in places. Nathan Wesselowski’s brilliantly striking tenor hits a powerful crescendo in the last song of the evening. He’s singing about bowling, but that doesn’t make the moment any less intense. They handle it all with such care that it’s easy to forget so many of the songs are about bowling and drinking.

In Tandem Theatre’s A Cudahy Caroler Christmas runs through Jan. 4 at the Tenth Street Theatre, 628 N. 10th St. For tickets, call 414-271-1371 or visit intandemtheatre.org.