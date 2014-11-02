Thank YOU with Broadminded

Stacy Babl, Anne Graff LaDisa, Melissa Kingston and Megan McGee have been doing comedy together for a long time. The all-woman sketch comedy group has a inventive, strikingly clever edge to it. In its best moments, the group can strike multiple levels of comedy at the same time satisfying people who want sophisticated humor and those in the mood for something a bit less complicated. It’s remarkable to see their best stuff at work.

This next month features a new program of comedy. It’s hard not to feel the cool sarcasm in the title of the new program Thank YOU: Gifts, Favors, Moderate Competence and other things that we are thankful for. Sounds like fun.

The show runs Nov. 21 -29 at the Arcade Theatre on 161 W. Wisconsin Ave. For ticket reservations, visit Brown Paper Tickets online.