‘The Complete Works of Shakespeare (Abridged) [Revised]’

× Expand Mark Frohna

The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) continues to be popular decades after it debuted. Locally, such diverse groups as Soulstice Theatre, The World’s Stage Theatre and the Milwaukee Repertory Theater have produced it. Now, Milwaukee Chamber Theatre presents a satisfying production of the frenetic comedy in which four men bring comically abbreviated versions of all of Shakespeare’s plays to the stage in less than two hours.

The comedy written into the script is cute the first time you see it, but it is weak, flimsy sketch comedy stuff. Under the direction of seasoned comic veteran Ray Jivoff, a quartet of actors successfully tricks a tired, old premise into being impressively funny once more. The real challenge for any staging of this program is bringing together the right kind of crazy that works well in quadruplicate. Chris Klopatek, Rick Pendzich, Chase Stoeger and Marcus Truschinski have worked extensively in both comedy and Shakespeare. Charm, wit and charisma ricochet across the stage. With these four it really doesn’t matter that the material simply isn’t that funny.

Klopatek, Pendzich, Stoeger and Truschinski are funny. They’re clearly having fun with the show. They’re performing in a set made out to look like an old basement. There are drums, guitar, synthesizer and more. It’s a rock ’n’ roll Shakespeare on a stage designed to look informal. Even though it’s all very meticulously rehearsed and thought-out, the cast does a brilliant job of making it seem wild and informal, which is probably the production’s single biggest success.

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) [Revised] runs through Dec. 14 at the Broadway Theatre Center, 158 N. Broadway. For tickets, call 414-291-7800 or visit chamber-theatre.com