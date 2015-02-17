‘The Liar’ at Marquette

× Expand Photo by Danny Alphonso

David Ives’ The Liar , translated and adapted from Pierre Corneille’s 1643 French comedy of the same name, is filled with humorous moments and quick-witted banter bound to get a laugh out of everyone. Jamie Cheatham, Marquette’s new professor of acting, is director of this effervescent comedy and the solidity of the production clearly shows his vast experience with theater and points to the great addition he will be to the school’s program. The Liar is also the senior capstone performance of Ben Braun, who is featured as the man of lies, Dorante.

Costume Designer Debra Krajec and Scenic Designer Stephen Hudson-Mairet do a fine job of placing us in Paris circa 1643. We are addressed at the beginning of the show by Cliton (Armando Harlow Ronconi) and learn quickly that the language modus operandi is pentameter. Ives jests with the rhyming scheme throughout the play, which is especially humorous when there are words that don’t rhyme well. Ronconi is skilled at making these moments shine.

Braun is excellent as the feisty, confident Dorante who has come to Paris in search of ladies. He hires Cliton, a man who is unable to lie, as his manservant to help him learn about the area. Ronconi and Braun have a connection on stage that seems decades long and they do a great job of establishing the quick pacing of the show. The principal women, Clarice (Elizabeth Formella) and Lucrece (Mackenzie Possage), happen to cross paths with these two men and Dorante takes his chance to impress. In his efforts to woo Clarice, the audience and Cliton quickly learn that Dorante’s a liar. Formella and Possage have great chemistry and shine throughout the show with their reactions to Durante’s advances. Alcippe, Clarice’s fiancé and Dorante’s old friend, is skillfully performed by Kyle Conner, notably during his argument with his fiancé and his sword fight with Dorante. As the show goes on, mistaken identities occur, a father disowns his son and everyone gets caught up in Dorante’s lies—including himself. If there is a lesson to pull from the show, it may be that lying not only temporarily fools those around you, but also leads you to believe lies about yourself.

It is worth mentioning the four “movers x93 of The Liar , who make set changes in period costume between scenes, adding positively to the overall ambiance of the show. In addition, Ava Thomann deserves recognition for her wonderfully realized portrayals of Sabine and Isabelle. The entire cast and crew worked together beautifully.

Through Feb. 22 at Marquette’s Helfaer Theatre, 525 N. 13th St. For tickets, call 414-288-7504 or visit diederich.marquette.edu.