‘The Nerd’ Returns to Milwaukee

The Nerd comes home to Wisconsin in Sunset Playhouse’s production. Larry Shue’s popular work, which originally premiered at the Milwaukee Rep in 1981, is a staple drawing room farce with jokes for the eyes, ears, and nose—when the props designer delivers on the deviled eggs. The story follows a struggling architect, unhappy with his work, his taxes and his love life. When the girl of his dreams chooses meteorology over romance, Willum Cubbert (played by Zach Zembrowski) senses the forecast of his life looking bleak. The highlight of his days seems to be checking his answering machine, and indeed he gets some exciting news from the tiny tape—the man who saved his life during Vietnam, but whom he never met while conscious, is finally coming to visit after years of Christmas cards and sweeping promises. When the famed Rick Steadman (Robin Christiansen) arrives, however, it quickly becomes clear that Willum’s army pal is less of a hero at dinner parties than he was during the war.

The first act builds on a mounting series of faux pas from the unusual guest that leaves onlookers torn between stitches and groans. The second picks up a week later when Rick has decidedly overstayed his welcome, and Willum’s internal struggle tips in favor of maintaining his own sanity over sheltering his savior’s feelings: Rick and his late night tambourine sessions have got to go, and by any means possible.

Director Brian D. Zelinski delivers the story in a comfortable, light-hearted production. Each character has at least one moment in the comic spotlight, and the antics of Act Two culminate in a fun costuming moment in which the hotel-owner enters with hat and coat doused in cottage cheese.

The actors pitch jokes to the audience like old friends, assuring that everyone is part of the in crowd. The Nerd provides entertainment for an audience of all ages, and the sense of family fun is strong. The bonus: you can leave a little nerdier than you came, feeling proud for knowing how to pronounce Mukwonago.

Through March 29 at Furlan Auditorium, 800 Elm Grove Road. For tickets call (262) 782-4431 or visit sunsetplayhouse.com.