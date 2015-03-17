Theatre Happenings

× Expand Photo Credit: Reconstructing Grimm The Handmaid's Tale

The World’s Stage Theatre Company presents the Wisconsin premiere of the stage adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s novel, The Handmaid’s Tale . Featuring Kelly Doherty, this powerful one-woman show aptly challenges us to think about what freedom and values really mean. Show runs March 20-29 at The Underground Collaborative, 161 W. Wisconsin Ave. For tickets, visit handmaidmke.bpt.me.

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre hosts its seventh Young Playwright Festival Showcase March 19-22, featuring three one-act plays from winners of MCT’s high school playwriting competition. The young playwrights have worked closely with directors Ken Williams, Thomas J. Novak and Mallory Metoxen, among other professionals, to prepare their productions for the public. Shows will be held at the Broadway Theatre Center’s Studio Theatre, 158 N. Broadway. For tickets, call 414-291-7800 or visit milwaukeechambertheatre.com.

Rapunzel , the familiar Brothers Grimm fairy tale about a girl confined to a tall tower by the power of a witch, comes to Village Playhouse’s Inspiration Studios (1500 S. 73rd St.) Saturday, March 21 and Sunday, March 22 at 4 p.m. Admission is $5 for all ages. To reserve a seat, call 262-408-5951. For more information, visit villageplayhouse.org.