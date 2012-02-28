Touring Show Looking for Local Kids For Whitewater performance

×

The Missoula Children’s Theatre has a reasonably long history of doing kid’s shows on the road. Rather than touring with children for the performances, the group auditions from local talent that comes to audition. Kids get a chance to act with a touring company while its in town . . . learning from what must be an exceedingly cool one-time experience. Then they perform for parents, family members and other who come to see the show. Sounds like clever educational fun on a few different levels.

Auditions for the Missoula Children’s Theatre’s one-hour musical adaptation of The Jungle Book will be held at 4pm on Monday, March 5th at UW-Whitewater’s Young Auditorium on 900 West Main Street in Whitewater. Registration for the auditions begins at 3pm. They are looking for students ages 5 – 18. Approximately 60 local students will be cast in the production. No preparation is necessary. Rehearsals begin promptly the Monday following the audition from 6:30 pm -8:30 pm and in a couple of sessions that will take place between Tuesday and Friday.

The performance itself takes place at 2pm on Saturday, March 10th. Tickets for the program are available by calling 262-472-2222. For more information, contact Shannon Dozoryst at 262-472-1432