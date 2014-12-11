Trailer Park Christmas Musical with Theatre Unchained

It wasn’t too long ago that Theatre Unchained staged a production of The Great American Trailer Park Musical . It’s kind of a quaintly comic piece of Americana that makes for kind of a fun departure from more traditional musicals. David Nehls and Betsy Kelso who wrote the original for a musical theatre festival in New York roughly ten years ago have since written a Christmas show the premiered in Texas last year. So it’s only natural that Theatre Unchained would also be staging The Great American Trailer Park Christmas Musical this year. It’s set in the same North Florida trailer park as the original...which should provide a cozy warmth for another offbeat holiday show this holiday season. The show features such songs as “12 Days of Amnesia, x93 “Christmas Leather Love, x93 and “Black and Blue on Christmas. x93

The Theatre Unchained production of The Great American Trailer Park Christmas Musical runs Dec. 12 - 28 at the intimate theatre space on 1024 S. 5th Street.