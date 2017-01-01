Twas The Improv Before The Night Before Christmas

<p><img width=\"180\" height=\"135\" border=\"0\" src=\"http://profile.ak.fbcdn.net/hprofile-ak-snc4/372811_278050825576758_1725894292_n.jpg\" /></p> <p class=\"MsoNormal\">While there is no shortage of Christmas shows running on local stages, there are very few shows actually running in very close proximity to the holiday. There are a couple of matinees on the 24<sup>th</sup> and a couple of standard evening shows on the 23<sup>rd</sup>.</p> <p class=\"MsoNormal\">Roughly 24 hours before the big night of the 24<sup>th</sup>, local improv group <strong><em>Meanwhile </em></strong><span style=\"font-weight: normal; font-style: normal;\">will be performing a show at ComedySportz. The show runs 10 pm to 1 am . . . so it\'s sort of one last late night show before everything shuts down for a couple of days.</span></p> <p class=\"MsoNormal\">One of the more clever improv groups in town, Meanwhile performs a full-length, completely unscripted show inspired by real-life stories as told by local celebrity guests. The group\'s current line-up features some of the best improv talent in Milwaukee. Here\'s the list:<span> </span>Vince Figueroa, Tyler Kroll, Beth Lewinski, Jason Powell, Mike Kauth, Cynthia Kmak and Lee Rowley. I\'m not going to list all the projects they\'ve been in because that would be excessive. All I\'m going to say is . . . if you\'re in Milwaukee and you\'re locked in a room with a group of improv comics (which probably happens a lot more than you\'d think) <em>these</em><span style=\"font-style: normal;\"> are the people you want to be there with you. That\'s all I\'m saying. It\'s not always insanely clever, but it\'s always fun.</span></p>n <p class=\"MsoNormal\"><strong><em>Meanwhile\'s "</em></strong><span style=\"font-weight: normal; font-style: normal;\">Christmas Spectacular" runs <span style=\"text-decoration: underline;\">10 pm - 1 am on Friday, December 23</span><sup><span style=\"text-decoration: underline;\">rd</span></sup> at <a href=\"http://www.comedysportzmilwaukee.com/main_page.html\">ComedySportz on 420 South 1</a><sup><a href=\"http://www.comedysportzmilwaukee.com/main_page.html\">st</a></sup><a href=\"http://www.comedysportzmilwaukee.com/main_page.html\"> St.</a></span></p>