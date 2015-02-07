Twin Peaks for Kids at Highland Community School

×

There’s been considerable interest regarding David Lynch’s Twin Peaks of late. A new series has been announced for 2016. Kyle MacLachlan will return to the role. David Duchovny’s interested in returning to the reboot. There’s no telling exactly what’s going to happen yet, but fans will have to wait until 2016 to find out if it was worth the 20+ year wait to return to the series.

Well in advance of that, there’s this interesting, little project being staged at Highland Community School for two nights only next month. In the past, the Montessori School has attempted to skew expectations for staged kiddie school drama. Recently they brought a cyberpunk-themed sci-fi show to their little auditorium. This coming March, they’ll be staging Judy Plays With Fire. It’s a David Lynch-inspired drama that evidently draw on Twin Peaks for inspiration. Not much information is available about the show as of yet, but it’s got a nice tagline: “You’re not the you you thought you knew. x93 This from the same people who had managed to craft clever meaning around the phrase “Nothing is Everything, x93 for the cyberpunk play.

From the press release:

“Fans of Twin Peaks will not be disappointed; the production promises outlandish dream sequences and a surreal, thrilling climax that will leave audience members spellbound.