A Twist Benefit in Hartford

Dickens is so often remembered in December. The man wrote so much more than A Christmas Carol, though . . . and as the weather heats up to the other side of the year, it's a pretty good time to remember some of the themes Dickens covered…and since it's summer why not remember them in musical format?

So it is that Jim & I Productions presents Oliver! that musical mutation of Oliver Twist. The production, which has a very full, very extensive cast, is being produced as a benefit for the Schauer Arts & Activities Center. A local production in every sense, the cast features people from all over the area. Here's the list provided in the press release:

" Justin Ellings (Oliver Twist), Jim Gottfried (Mr. Bumble), Stephanie Funk (Widow Corney), Andy Gonring (Mr. Sowerberry), Sally Jude (Mrs. Sowerberry), Rose Zignego (Charlotte), Samwise Baker (The Artful Dodger), Rick Gilbertson (Fagin), Jovon Serrano (Nancy), Amanda Jones (Bet), Kate Warren (Old Sally), Jessica Baker (Old Annie), Steve Paykel (Bill Sykes), Shea Holter (Mrs. Bedwin), Mark Holter (Mr. Brownlow), and Dan Meer (Dr. Grimwig).

Supporting cast members are: Jessica Baker, Abbigail Block, Melissa Cook, Taz Cullen, Anne Dwyer, Chris Dwyer, Harrison Gottfried, Abbie Holter, Seth Holter, Art Jones, Nathan Jones, Sandy Jones, Louiza Kuepper, Natalie Kuepper, Jason Lee, Jordan Lee, Brooke Lorbiecki, Connor Martin, Alex Meer, Cori Merklein, Ella Merklein, Nash Merklein, Matt Neighbors, Liz Neighbors, Hunter Ott, Tammy Rolsma, Dominic Schiro, Jordyn Sutrick, Jessica Sutter, Marie Thierfelder, Fred Wachtel, Kiley Wachtel, Kate Warren, Isabella Wendorff, Madison Wolf, and Mona Zignego. "

So its kind of a big cast, which should be fun on the stage of the Knoll Theatre in the Schauer Center. Oliver! runs June 8th - 16th. For ticker reservations, call 262-670-0560 or visit the Schauer Center online.