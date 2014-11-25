It kind of looks like a cross between Halloween and Christmas. The Twisted X-Mas Variety Act Show looks like a fun, little adult evening of holiday fare that will manifest itself within Club Anything on the evening of Dec. 20.

The show features the comedic talents of Colleen Gore, the voice of Aurora A'Leur, dancer Skully Sati, Belly dancer Nina Nazir, Theda DeSade, Vince V. Vice, Claira Bell, Jason Hillman and more. There will be circus acts. There will be burlesque. There will be boylesque. Should be an enjoyably twisted evening of holiday fare at an out-of-the-way location.

The doors open on Twisted X-Mas Variety Act Show at 9 p.m. on Dec. 20 at Club Anything (also known as The Local) on 807 S. 5th St. Admission is $7. For more information, visit the program’s Facebook page.