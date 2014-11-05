The Underpants With Theatre Unchained

Theatre Unchained opens the latest local production of Steve Martin’s The Underpants early this month. Raymond Bradford directs the studio theatre production of the contemporary comedy genius’ popular adaptation of a 1910 farce by Carl Sternheim.

The comedy has seen memorable local productions with the Milwaukee Rep and more recently Soulstice Theatre. This is Martin adapting some sophisticated humor that touches on various social issues without getting too bogged down in the more abstract end of things. This is very, very accessible stuff and under the right direction (which it will doubtlessly find with Bradford) it could be a lot of fun.

The Theatre Unchained production of The Underpants runs Nov. 7 - 23 at Theatre Unchained’s space on 1024 S 5th St. For more information, visit Theatre Unchained online.