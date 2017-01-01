Upcoming Soulstice Fundraiser

×

It’s kind of odd having a week without any real theatre openings. For the first time since the first weekend in September, I’m not attending anything. As would be expected from this (and a relatively quiet December ahead) the theatre openings ahead are pretty concentrated: over a dozen shows open in Milwaukee in the next two weeks. Again: That’s over a dozen shows in two weeks. I don’t think I’ve ever seen a clustering like that before. Usually, even the holidays are more staggered than that.

Somewhere in the mix of the half a dozen shows opening this coming weekend, Soulstice Theatre will be hosting its annual fundraising event Soulstice Songs And Stories on Saturday, November 28th starting at 8pm in the reception room at the Marian Center for the Non-Profits. There are appetizers and a wine buffet beginning at 7pm. Tickets are $25 at the door. Members of the Soulstice family of performers will be entertaining attendees over the course of the evening. Soulstice Theatre has a track record for putting together some really powerful drams over the years. Its annual fundraiser has been something I’ve been meaning to attend for a couple of years, but with half a dozen shows opening next weekend, once again I will be unable to. This looks like a classy evening’s fundraiser for a very deserving theatre company.