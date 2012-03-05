Uprooted To Debut SOUTH BRIDGE

×

Acclaimed, young playwright Reginald Edmund has a production company in Houston, Texas. He has an agent in New York. And now he’s got a play opening in Miwaukee. South Bridge is part three of a growing series of dramashis City of the Boyou series. It’s the story of a man who has been accused of assaulting a white widow in the late 19th century.

The play, which has had readings all over the country, makes its first appearance in a fully-staged form with Milwaukee’s Uprooted Theatre courtesy of a production that is being directed by Marti Gobel.

Uprooted Theatre’s production of South Bridge runs March 12th – 18th at the Broadway Theatre Center’s Studio Theatre. For ticket reservations, visit Uprooted online.