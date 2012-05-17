Uprooted Debuts HAIR, NAILS AND DRESS

×

The theatre year continues to transition from the standard season to the summer as Uprooted stages its latest. Caleen Sinnette Jennings; Hair, Nails & Dress makes its debut here. A longtime professor at American University in Washington D.C., Jennings has had work published and staged both adult works and children's fare. She'd received a $10,000 grant from the Kennedy Center for her work.

The tagline for the show is "Sometimes, Prom Night is more than just about looking' good." Yes, it's about a young woman going to prom, but its evidently set agains a backdrop of contemporary life.

There's a sparklingly crisp little excerpt from the play at the end of an interview with Jennings at the AU website.

As witnessed in the excerpt, there's an interesting kind of poetry to Jennings' approach to dialogue. Contemporary concerns roll out in a rally interesting flow. The Uprotted world premiere is being directed by Marti Gobel.

Hair, Nalis & Dress runs May 24th through June 3rd at the Tenth Street Theatre. For ticket reservations, call 920-650-1806 or visit Brown Paper Tickets.com