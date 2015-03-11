UWM’s Beautiful Rendition of ‘Little Women’

× Expand Photo by Lisa Fadden

UW-Milwaukee Peck School of the Arts’ theater, music and dance departments joined forces March 4-8 to bring audiences a captivating performance of Little Women: The Musical . The intimate Five-0-Eight Theatre was a perfect location for the show, which delves into the close bond between sisters, the journey of falling in love and societal expectations during the 1860s.

The show was dynamic from the start. The cast trickled onstage before the production began and then, in a flurry of motion, danced past one another while adding period-style clothing (designed by Leslie Vaglica) over their otherwise simple wardrobes. Seamlessly led into the first scene, we’re introduced to Jo (Casey Rose Houlihan), the most courageous, strong-willed and feisty of the four March sisters. We learn quickly that Jo isn’t agreeable to what society expects of women and Houlihan handles the character’s struggle with great finesse. She expresses a righteous temper at appropriate times throughout the show, especially when it comes to her interactions with Aunt March (Katie Narf). Narf expertly portrays a patronizing character that is all about turning Jo into a debutant of society, telling Jo she should marry and change how she walks, talks, thinks and acts. A challenge-imbued duet between Narf and Houlihan is dynamic and enjoyable.

The show also gives us an inside look into the deep, interconnected bond between siblings and how the sisters cope when their promise to remain together forever is challenged. Amy, played by the lovely Rachel Pagel, grapples with adoration and jealously of Jo’s life; Meg, thoughtfully portrayed by Grace Yeager, fights with insecurities about her looks but comes to find inner beauty when she falls in love with Mr. Brooks; and Peyton Oseth’s Beth, the stoic sister who eventually finds friendship in their previously ill-regarded neighbor, Mr. Laurence, is tragically beset by scarlet fever. A beautiful duet is sung between Beth and Jo followed by a touching moment where they share their love for one another and Beth asks Jo to let her go.

Director Rebecca Holderness and Choreographer Darci Brown Wutz did a wonderful job of staging the cast, creating meaning in movement and incorporating the minimalistic set. Music Director Alissa Rhode also deserves recognition for helping keep a balanced connection between the singers and the small group of live musicians accompanying the show. The cast as a whole had spot-on chemistry and harmonies shone bright when singing as an ensemble. Though all quite talented, a few performers to mention are Lucas Pastrana, showcasing a handsome tenor voice as Laurie, Morgan Braithwaite, who played the sisters’ mother beautifully and graced us with a rich, resonant alto voice, and Brian R. Erdrich’s excellent characterization of Professor Bhaer.

UWM’s Little Women: The Musical was a lighthearted yet thoughtful production with a cast that offered developed characterizations and embraced the show’s underlying idea that being yourself, giving your all and loving those in your life ultimately helps you achieve things greater than you may have ever imagined.

For UWM PSOA’s upcoming shows, visit www4.uwm.edu/psoa.