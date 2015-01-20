Valentine’s Day Benefit for Plymouth Arts Center

× Expand Thinkstock

Plymouth, Wisconsin rests (probably) quite comfortably between Fond du Lac and Sheboygan. There in historic downtown Plymouth near a pond called Mill rests the recently remodeled Plymouth Arts Center. Next month, the PAC will be hosting a cabaret-style music show called Love Is An Open Door.

Presented by the young Sheboygan County group Mill Street Guild, the performance will feature well-known Standards, Contemporary and Broadway Classics. Love Is An Open Door runs Feb. 13 and 14. For tickets, directions and further information, click here.