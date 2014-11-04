Varekai with Cirque du Soleil comes to the BMO Harris Bradley Center

× Expand Credit : Tomas Muscionico

Cirque du Soleil originally staged Varekai a dozen years ago in Montréal. The show has had a really exhaustive touring schedule. The original North American Tour lasted for four years. Its latest North American Tour started just last year. The tour finds its way to the BMO Harris Bradley Center in mid-December for a couple of performances.

With a title that literally translates to “wherever, x93 Varekai is typical of the lushly visual narrative storytelling that Cirque du Soleil is known for. It’s set deep in a forest at the summit of a volcano. So... y’know... kind of a fantastic story that’s based on ancient myth and legend.

Here’s a look at the promo video:

Cirque du Soleil’s Varekai manifests itself on the stage of the BMO Harris Bradley Center December 18 - 21. For ticket reservations and more info, click here.